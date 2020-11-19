IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Sector Training Courses

Chennnai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras Digital Skills Academy is partnering with INFACT PRO TRAINERS (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. to jointly launch Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector (BFSI) Training Courses. Certified Programmes are being offered in the areas of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, Securities operations and risk management and Equity derivatives.

The Digital Skills Academy (DSA) at IIT Madras is a joint venture of IIT Madras with NASSCOM IT-IT Enabled Services Sector Skill Council of India. Upon completion of the course(s), a formal certificate will be issued by the trainer and the knowledge partner, Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras. The course details are listed in the website https://skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in.

Elaborating on the unique aspects of this course, Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras, said, “The objective of these courses is to provide graduating students from Indian academic institutions and employees in multiple industrial sectors, the necessary skills towards employment or re-skilling in the relevant sectors and make them industry and job-ready. In addition, the trainers will cover multiple areas through large problem sets, that will also help the students to do competitive examinations in the banking and finance sector well and with confidence.”

All students and working professionals who are interested in a career in BFSI can register and benefit from this programme. This programme is also useful to life-long learners and self-learners. Institutions are encouraged to register their students in bulk. Those interested can contact Prof. Mangala Sunder at [email protected] or [email protected] and/or Dr. Balaji Iyer at [email protected]

The Digital Skills Academy (DSA) is chaired by two eminent personalities – Shri. Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder-CEO of Cognizant Technology solutions, and Prof. M.S. Ananth, former Director of IIT Madras and one of the founders of online digital education in India. The Academy is governed by an Advisory Council with members from NASSCOM, industry and Academia. The Director of IIT Madras is the Chief Patron.

Speaking about this course, Dr. Balaji Iyer, Founder CEO, INFACT PRO TRAINERS (OPC) Pvt. Ltd, who has two decades of experience in private banks and NBFCs in Corporate Headship, said, “Upskilling is a need of the hour for every aspiring and ambitious candidate to get constructive placement in the fields of Banking and Finance. The virtual learning platform designed by INFACT Pro will provide a unique and an exclusive training environment for the same through various modes.”

Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, who was listed as one of “India’s Top 100 Women in Finance: 2020” by the Association of International Wealth Management of India (AIWMI) is the Consultant Advisor to the programme.

Speaking about the courses, Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “There is a need for large numbers of skilled and trained personnel in banking and financial services. The skill gap must be removed through practically relevant short-term courses. Practical knowledge in banking operations, securities market, mutual funds and derivatives through virtual digital environment will benefit students and working executives enormously in these days of digital operations in every sector.”

The courses are designed to provide students with a simulated environment (Virtual Office), giving them a real-life simulation of actual work environment throughout the courses. The Artificial Intelligence platform provides the students a virtual corporate environment for carrying out various financial transactions in real-time. It helps the students to obtain an experiential learning equivalent to about 3 months of actual corporate working experience in each of these courses and makes them job-ready.