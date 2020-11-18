IIT Roorkee and WileyNXT collaborate to launch a PG certification course in AI for Digital Businesses and E-commerce

Students to receive joint certification from WileyNXT and IIT Roorkee

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, a leading tech school in India, in collaboration with WileyNXT, Wiley’s innovative learning solution for new and emerging technologies, has announced the launch of a PG certification course in AI for Digital Business and E-commerce. This is a one-of-its-kind program to specialize in cutting-edge AI, ML and Deep Learning techniques and applications most used to transform digital and eCommerce businesses, win and retain customers with great experiences and scale-up successfully.

The two premier collaborators have designed this program for BE, BTech, MTech, BCA, MCAs who want to build a career in digital business platforms, and existing tech professionals aspiring a high growth AI career. Upon the successful completion of the program, participants will get a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIT Roorkee.

According to the World Economic Forum, 97 MN new job roles will emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labor between humans, machines and algorithms. Similarly, with deeper internet penetration and an increase in consumer spending power, we are looking at a $200 billion valued e-commerce sector by 2026 or even earlier. Hence, to run this steadily growing digital-oriented sector and economy India will soon require an army of futuristic job roles from top to bottom-up the hierarchy such as Retail Analyst, AI Engineer, Data Scientist, NLP Engineer, Product Manager ML, VP Data Science Research Head, who can be thinkers and can support operations with their insights and technology driven innovate solutions.

Mr Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, “We are delighted to be offering industry aligned, future ready courses that will act as a catalyst to bridge the skill gap by equipping the workforce with tools that will make them ready for the digital economy transformation. India is the fastest growing E-commerce market driven by the rise in smartphone penetration, Government Initiatives like Start-up India and Digital India, launch of 4G network and increasing consumer wealth. Our high-impact PG Certification program builds cutting-edge AI skills for high growth jobs in Digital and Ecommerce Business Companies in the Post-Covid world.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used by digital businesses and E-commerce platforms to drive growth and curate personalized customer experience for better brand recall value. This program through its action learning methodology will help one learn actual application uses of AI, equipping them to understand the impact AI trends such as chatbots, image and speech recognition, and intelligent automation will have on their businesses. To further apply these skills, the program will allow the enrolled students to practice multiple hours of lab exercises in a lab environment that integrates real-world datasets and business problems in a digital business context and will also allow them to work on an end-to-end AI project and get feedback from a panel of experts.

Gaurav Dixit, Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and program director for AI for Digital Businesses and Ecommerce, said, “As new businesses are coming up with a digital DNA, old businesses are working towards digital transformation. It is with this thought, we at IIT Roorkee and WileyNXT have co-developed our NXT executive program in AI for digital businesses and ecommerce. The Only program from an IIT and Wiley to specialize in cutting-edge AI, ML and Deep Learning techniques and applications most used to transform digital and eCommerce businesses, win and retain customers with great experiences and scale-up successfully.”

Python, TensorFlow, NLTK, NumPy are some of the tools and technologies, one will learn during the duration of the course. The program will also have various industry experts taking masterclasses to bring business context to the classroom, 3 days immersions, access to online courseware and eBooks library with 20+ Top Wiley books in AI and Analytics from globally recognized authors and multiple hours of online lab exercises and project work.