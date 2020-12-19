Indian Panorama announces official selection for 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020

The 51st International Film Festival of India announces the selection of Indian Panorama films for the year 2020. The selected films will be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films, during the 8 days film festival in Goa, from 16th-24th January 2021.

Selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian Films, the collection of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Indian film Industry. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to selection of Indian Panorama films.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising of twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker, Screenwriter, and Producer, Shri John Mathew Matthan. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

 

  1. Shri. Dominic Sangma, Filmmaker and Screenwriter
  2. Shri. Jadumoni Dutta, Filmmaker, Screenwriter and Producer
  3. Smt. Kala Master, Choreographer
  4. Shri. Kumar Sohoni, Filmmaker and writer
  5. Smt. Rama Vij,  Actor and Producer
  6. Shri. Ramamurthy B, Filmmaker
  7. Smt. Sanghamitra Chaudhuri, Filmmaker and Journalist
  8. Shri. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Filmmaker
  9. Shri. Satinder Mohan, Film Critic and Journalist
  10. Shri. Sudhakar Vasantha, Filmmaker and Producer
  11. Shri. T Prasanna Kumar, Film Producer
  12. Shri. U Radhakrishnan, Ex-Secretary, FFSI

 

The Indian panorama Feature Film Jury selected 20 Feature films. Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2020 is the film is SAAND KI AANKH (Hindi) directed by Tushar Hiranandani. 

Three Mainstream films are also selected under Indian Panorama Section of 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 by an Internal Committee of DFF based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and PRODUCER’S GUILD.

 

List of 23 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2020 is as follows:

Sl no. Title of the film Language Director
Bridge Assamese Kripal Kalita
Avijatrik Bengali Subhrajit Mitra
Brahma Jane Gopon Kommoti Bengali Aritra Mukherjee
A Dog And His Man Chattisgarhi Siddharth Tripathy
Up Up & Up English Govind Nihalani
Aavartan Hindi Durba Sahay
Saand Ki Aankh Hindi Tushar Hiranandani
Pinki Elli? Kannada Prithvi Konanur
Safe Malayalam Pradeep Kalipurayath
Trance Malayalam Anwar Rasheed
Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha Malayalam Nissam Basheer
Thahira Malayalam Siddk Paravoor
Eigi Kona Manipuri Bobby Wahengbam
June Marathi Vaibhav Khisti  And Suhrud Godbole
Prawaas Marathi Shashank Udapurkar
Karkhanisanchi Waari Marathi Mangesh Joshi
Kalira Atita Oriya Nila Madhab Panda
Namo Sanskrit Vijeesh Mani
Thaen Tamil Ganesh Vinayakan
Gatham Telugu Kiran Kondamadugula
  Mainstream Cinema selection    
Asuran Tamil Vetri Maaran
Kappela Malayalam Muhammed Musthafa
Chhichhore Hindi Nitesh Tiwary

 

Non-Feature Films

Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises of a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segment of Indian Film Industry.

In the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India, Non-Feature films selected under Indian Panorama will be showcased in Goa, from 16th-24th January, 2021.

Selected from a diverse pool of 143 contemporary Indian non-feature Films, the package of films exemplify the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed feature and documentary Filmmaker Shri. Haobam Paban Kumar. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

 

  1. Shri. Atul Gangwar, Director, Screenwriter, and Producer
  2. Shri. Jwngdao Bodosa, Filmmaker
  3. Shri. Mandar Talauliker, Filmmaker
  4. Shri. Sajin Babu, Filmmaker
  5. Shri. Satish Pande, Producer and Director
  6. Smt. Vaijayanti Apte, Script writer and Producer

 

Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2020 is PAANCHIKA directed by Ankit Kothari.

The complete list of 20 Non-Feature Films selected for Indian Panorama section for 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 are given below.

 

List of Non – Feature Films

S. No. Film Name Director Language
1. 100 Years Of Chrysotom – A Biographical Film Blessy Ipe Thomas English
2. Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power Of The Powerless Ramesh Sharma English
3. Catdog Ashmita Guha Neogi Hindi
4. Drama Queens Sohini Dasgupta English
5. Green Blackberries Prithvirag Das Gupta Nepali
6. Highways Of Life Maibam Amarjeet Singh Manipuri
7. Holy Rights Farha Khatun Hindi
8. In Our World Sreedhar Bs (Shred Shreedhar) English
9. Investing Life Vaishali Vasant Kendale English
10. Jaadoo Shoorveer Tyagi Hindi
11. Jhat Aayi Basant Pramati Anand Pahari/Hindi
12. Justice Delayed But Delivered Kamakhya Narayan Singh Hindi
13. Khisa Raj Pritam More Marathi
14. Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole Sharan Venugopal Malayalam
15. Paanchika Ankit Kothari Gujarati
16. Pandhara Chivda Himanshu Singh Marathi
17. Radha Bimal Poddar Bengali
18. Shantabai Pratiik Gupta Hindi
19. Still Alive Onkar Diwadkar Marathi
20. The 14th February & Beyond Utpal Kalal English

