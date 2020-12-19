Indian Panorama announces official selection for 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020

The 51st International Film Festival of India announces the selection of Indian Panorama films for the year 2020. The selected films will be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films, during the 8 days film festival in Goa, from 16th-24th January 2021.
Selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian Films, the collection of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Indian film Industry. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to selection of Indian Panorama films.
The Feature Film Jury, comprising of twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker, Screenwriter, and Producer, Shri John Mathew Matthan. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:
- Shri. Dominic Sangma, Filmmaker and Screenwriter
- Shri. Jadumoni Dutta, Filmmaker, Screenwriter and Producer
- Smt. Kala Master, Choreographer
- Shri. Kumar Sohoni, Filmmaker and writer
- Smt. Rama Vij, Actor and Producer
- Shri. Ramamurthy B, Filmmaker
- Smt. Sanghamitra Chaudhuri, Filmmaker and Journalist
- Shri. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Filmmaker
- Shri. Satinder Mohan, Film Critic and Journalist
- Shri. Sudhakar Vasantha, Filmmaker and Producer
- Shri. T Prasanna Kumar, Film Producer
- Shri. U Radhakrishnan, Ex-Secretary, FFSI
The Indian panorama Feature Film Jury selected 20 Feature films. Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2020 is the film is SAAND KI AANKH (Hindi) directed by Tushar Hiranandani.
Three Mainstream films are also selected under Indian Panorama Section of 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 by an Internal Committee of DFF based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and PRODUCER’S GUILD.
List of 23 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2020 is as follows:
|Sl no.
|Title of the film
|Language
|Director
|
|Bridge
|Assamese
|Kripal Kalita
|
|Avijatrik
|Bengali
|Subhrajit Mitra
|
|Brahma Jane Gopon Kommoti
|Bengali
|Aritra Mukherjee
|
|A Dog And His Man
|Chattisgarhi
|Siddharth Tripathy
|
|Up Up & Up
|English
|Govind Nihalani
|
|Aavartan
|Hindi
|Durba Sahay
|
|Saand Ki Aankh
|Hindi
|Tushar Hiranandani
|
|Pinki Elli?
|Kannada
|Prithvi Konanur
|
|Safe
|Malayalam
|Pradeep Kalipurayath
|
|Trance
|Malayalam
|Anwar Rasheed
|
|Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
|Malayalam
|Nissam Basheer
|
|Thahira
|Malayalam
|Siddk Paravoor
|
|Eigi Kona
|Manipuri
|Bobby Wahengbam
|
|June
|Marathi
|Vaibhav Khisti And Suhrud Godbole
|
|Prawaas
|Marathi
|Shashank Udapurkar
|
|Karkhanisanchi Waari
|Marathi
|Mangesh Joshi
|
|Kalira Atita
|Oriya
|Nila Madhab Panda
|
|Namo
|Sanskrit
|Vijeesh Mani
|
|Thaen
|Tamil
|Ganesh Vinayakan
|
|Gatham
|Telugu
|Kiran Kondamadugula
|Mainstream Cinema selection
|
|Asuran
|Tamil
|Vetri Maaran
|
|Kappela
|Malayalam
|Muhammed Musthafa
|
|Chhichhore
|Hindi
|Nitesh Tiwary
Non-Feature Films
Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises of a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segment of Indian Film Industry.
In the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India, Non-Feature films selected under Indian Panorama will be showcased in Goa, from 16th-24th January, 2021.
Selected from a diverse pool of 143 contemporary Indian non-feature Films, the package of films exemplify the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.
The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed feature and documentary Filmmaker Shri. Haobam Paban Kumar. The Jury constituted of the following Members:
- Shri. Atul Gangwar, Director, Screenwriter, and Producer
- Shri. Jwngdao Bodosa, Filmmaker
- Shri. Mandar Talauliker, Filmmaker
- Shri. Sajin Babu, Filmmaker
- Shri. Satish Pande, Producer and Director
- Smt. Vaijayanti Apte, Script writer and Producer
Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2020 is PAANCHIKA directed by Ankit Kothari.
The complete list of 20 Non-Feature Films selected for Indian Panorama section for 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 are given below.
List of Non – Feature Films
|S. No.
|Film Name
|Director
|Language
|1.
|100 Years Of Chrysotom – A Biographical Film
|Blessy Ipe Thomas
|English
|2.
|Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power Of The Powerless
|Ramesh Sharma
|English
|3.
|Catdog
|Ashmita Guha Neogi
|Hindi
|4.
|Drama Queens
|Sohini Dasgupta
|English
|5.
|Green Blackberries
|Prithvirag Das Gupta
|Nepali
|6.
|Highways Of Life
|Maibam Amarjeet Singh
|Manipuri
|7.
|Holy Rights
|Farha Khatun
|Hindi
|8.
|In Our World
|Sreedhar Bs (Shred Shreedhar)
|English
|9.
|Investing Life
|Vaishali Vasant Kendale
|English
|10.
|Jaadoo
|Shoorveer Tyagi
|Hindi
|11.
|Jhat Aayi Basant
|Pramati Anand
|Pahari/Hindi
|12.
|Justice Delayed But Delivered
|Kamakhya Narayan Singh
|Hindi
|13.
|Khisa
|Raj Pritam More
|Marathi
|14.
|Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole
|Sharan Venugopal
|Malayalam
|15.
|Paanchika
|Ankit Kothari
|Gujarati
|16.
|Pandhara Chivda
|Himanshu Singh
|Marathi
|17.
|Radha
|Bimal Poddar
|Bengali
|18.
|Shantabai
|Pratiik Gupta
|Hindi
|19.
|Still Alive
|Onkar Diwadkar
|Marathi
|20.
|The 14th February & Beyond
|Utpal Kalal
|English