Indian Panorama announces official selection for 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020

The 51st International Film Festival of India announces the selection of Indian Panorama films for the year 2020. The selected films will be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films, during the 8 days film festival in Goa, from 16th-24th January 2021.

Selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian Films, the collection of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Indian film Industry. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to selection of Indian Panorama films.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising of twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker, Screenwriter, and Producer, Shri John Mathew Matthan. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

Shri. Dominic Sangma, Filmmaker and Screenwriter Shri. Jadumoni Dutta, Filmmaker, Screenwriter and Producer Smt. Kala Master, Choreographer Shri. Kumar Sohoni, Filmmaker and writer Smt. Rama Vij, Actor and Producer Shri. Ramamurthy B, Filmmaker Smt. Sanghamitra Chaudhuri, Filmmaker and Journalist Shri. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Filmmaker Shri. Satinder Mohan, Film Critic and Journalist Shri. Sudhakar Vasantha, Filmmaker and Producer Shri. T Prasanna Kumar, Film Producer Shri. U Radhakrishnan, Ex-Secretary, FFSI

The Indian panorama Feature Film Jury selected 20 Feature films. Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2020 is the film is SAAND KI AANKH (Hindi) directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Three Mainstream films are also selected under Indian Panorama Section of 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 by an Internal Committee of DFF based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and PRODUCER’S GUILD.

List of 23 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2020 is as follows:

Sl no. Title of the film Language Director Bridge Assamese Kripal Kalita Avijatrik Bengali Subhrajit Mitra Brahma Jane Gopon Kommoti Bengali Aritra Mukherjee A Dog And His Man Chattisgarhi Siddharth Tripathy Up Up & Up English Govind Nihalani Aavartan Hindi Durba Sahay Saand Ki Aankh Hindi Tushar Hiranandani Pinki Elli? Kannada Prithvi Konanur Safe Malayalam Pradeep Kalipurayath Trance Malayalam Anwar Rasheed Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha Malayalam Nissam Basheer Thahira Malayalam Siddk Paravoor Eigi Kona Manipuri Bobby Wahengbam June Marathi Vaibhav Khisti And Suhrud Godbole Prawaas Marathi Shashank Udapurkar Karkhanisanchi Waari Marathi Mangesh Joshi Kalira Atita Oriya Nila Madhab Panda Namo Sanskrit Vijeesh Mani Thaen Tamil Ganesh Vinayakan Gatham Telugu Kiran Kondamadugula Mainstream Cinema selection Asuran Tamil Vetri Maaran Kappela Malayalam Muhammed Musthafa Chhichhore Hindi Nitesh Tiwary

Non-Feature Films

Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises of a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segment of Indian Film Industry.

In the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India, Non-Feature films selected under Indian Panorama will be showcased in Goa, from 16th-24th January, 2021.

Selected from a diverse pool of 143 contemporary Indian non-feature Films, the package of films exemplify the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed feature and documentary Filmmaker Shri. Haobam Paban Kumar. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

Shri. Atul Gangwar, Director, Screenwriter, and Producer Shri. Jwngdao Bodosa, Filmmaker Shri. Mandar Talauliker, Filmmaker Shri. Sajin Babu, Filmmaker Shri. Satish Pande, Producer and Director Smt. Vaijayanti Apte, Script writer and Producer

Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2020 is PAANCHIKA directed by Ankit Kothari.

The complete list of 20 Non-Feature Films selected for Indian Panorama section for 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 are given below.

List of Non – Feature Films