Indian School of Business (ISB) inks MoU with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), New Delhi

NewDelhi: Today, ISB and ICWA through an MoU, have agreed to work in the areas of diplomacy, culture, economy and trade, education, international relations, sciences, social sciences, communications and the media. The MoU was inked by Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, Indian School of Business (ISB) and Dr. T. C. A. Raghavan, Director General, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA). The declaration was made today at a special programme, organised on a virtual platform, wherein senior officials from ICWA, faculty and staff from ISB joined the session.

The MoU aims at promotion and support of activities that contribute to better understanding and relations between India and global partners; support exchange of visits by eminent persons; co-sponsoring of bilateral seminars, symposiums and panel discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, among other areas of cooperation.

Professor Rajendra Srivastava underlined the need for exploring new learning opportunities between business managers and diplomats. “With excellent human capital in place, India can make a much larger contribution to the global community”, he highlighted. He also called on the need to tap India’s diaspora potential, which is the ‘soft power’ to the global community. India can be a global health-care giver, he added. Professor Srivastava highlighted that “ISB and ICWA will soon set up a ‘learning table’ involving experts and stakeholders from industry, government and academia to discuss, deliberate opportunities, challenges affecting India and the global community”. ISB looks forward to work with the diplomats around the world, he added.

Dr. T. C. A, Raghavan said that “ICWA’s MoU with ISB will open new possibilities and collaborative research in the areas of international relations and promote synergies on various issues”. He underlined that ICWA is a non-partisan organisation and is fully involved in research and dialogue on foreign policy and external relations. ICWA is an academic institution with strong policy focus, he added. By an Act of Parliament in 2001, the Indian Council of World Affairs was declared an institution of national importance, he added.