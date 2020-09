New Delhi: India’s COVID19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases & 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated & 64,469 deaths.

Total number of samples tested up to 30th August is 4,23,07,914 including 8,46,278 samples tested yesterday informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).