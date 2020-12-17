Indigenous products of master artisans are a major attraction at “Hunar Haat” in Rampur: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister for RoadTransport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 23rd “Hunar Haat” of indigenous master artisans, being organised by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs at Numaish Ground, Panvadiya in Rampur (UP), tomorrow 18th December 2020.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena and Shri Sidharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Khadi and Villages Industries and MSME will be present as the Chief Guests on the occasion.

Shri Naqvi said that indigenous products of master artisans are a major attraction at “Hunar Haat” in Rampur being organised from 18th to 27th December, 2020. The people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country at this “Hunar Haat”. Besides, different cultural programmes on the theme of “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi”, to be presented every day by renowned artists, are also a major attraction. This “Hunar Haat” is an occasion to live the feeling of communal harmony and the country’s “Unity in Diversity”. “Kavi Sammelan” will be organised on the theme of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” on 27th December, 2020.

Shri Naqvi said that master artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country have brought their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc.