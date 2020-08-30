International Webinar on New Education Policy at KIIT

NEP-2020 Reflects Dreams & Aspirations of People: Dr. R. P. Nishank

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Education, Govt. of India inaugurated an International Webinar on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, organized by KIIT Deemed to be University on 28th August 2020. The inaugural session of the three-day webinar was also graced by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS; Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Prof. D. P. Singh, Chairman, UGC; Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary-General, AIU; Prof. Ved Prakash, Chancellor, KIIT DU; Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU; Prof. T. V. Kattimani, Vice Chancellor, Central Tribal University; and Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU. This is the first of its kind meet on the NEP 2020, bringing 30000 students, Vice Chancellors, policymakers and intellectuals from 50 countries on a common platform. More than 100 research papers have also been received. The three day webinar concluded today.

Inaugurating the webinar, Dr. R. P. Nishank said, “The NEP 2020 is a student-centric policy and reflects dreams and aspirations of the people as it has been framed following wide-ranging consultations. Provisions for early childhood education, emphasis on mother-tongue based early childhood education; focus on skills, credit bank and multiple entry and exits are some of the important student-centric features of the policy”.

Terming NEP 2020 as a “game changing policy”, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe suggested a single data system for institutions for regulatory reporting and accreditations. Throwing light on vision of the new policy, Prof. D. P. Singh quoted the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, “NEP 2020 will transform students into global citizens while keeping them deeply rooted in India’s history and culture”. The policy will promote integrated inclusive research solutions to human problems, he stated, adding that focused and timely implementation of the policy are important. The New Education Policy will enable the country to reap the demographic dividend and achieve SDG 2030 goals, said Mr. Amitabh Kant.

“NEP 2020 provides a big push to vocational education, which is of paramount importance”, Prof. Ved Praksh said, adding that having qualified, competent and caring teachers in each and every class is the challenge before us. Outlining salient features of the NEP 2020, Dr. Pankaj Mittal termed it as democratic, student-centric and forward looking. Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty underscored the importance of integration of science and technology and social sciences as a panacea in the testing time of pandemic.

Prof. T. V. Kattimani, who was a part of the drafting committee of NEP 2020, spoke about the importance of mother tongue and skill education in the new policy. Prof. Sasmita Samanta outlined the objectives of the webinar and introduced the dignitaries to the international audience. Eminent litterateur Mr. Haraprasad Das also spoke on the occasion.