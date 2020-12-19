IP creation without any tangible benefits in the form of new products or services is not of much use: Dr R A Mashelkar

New Delhi: IP creation without any tangible benefits in the form of new products or services is not of much use, observed Dr R A Mashelkar, Former Director General, CSIR and Chair of Jury panel for CII Industrial IP Awards – 2020 while delivering the keynote address. CII Industrial Intellectual Property Awards were conferred to Eleven (11) outstanding companies for the best portfolios of Patents, Design and Trademarks among large, small and medium industries and start-ups in the categories of ICT & Services, Engineering & Manufacturing and Life Sciences & Pharma in the 6th edition of “International IPR Conference on IPR” with theme of Synergy Between IPR & Competition Laws – Perspective & Way forward for Ease of Doing Business jointly organized by CII and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Govt. of India.

Winners of CII Industrial Intellectual Award 2020:

Best Patents Portfolio, Start-ups (Life Science & Pharma)

Shashvi Remedies Pvt Ltd

Best Trademarks Portfolio, Start-ups (Life Science & Pharma)

Prantae Solutions Pvt Ltd

Best Patents Portfolio, SME (Life Science & Pharma)

Sami Labs Ltd

Best Patents Portfolio, SME (Manufacturing & Engineering)

Elico Pvt Ltd

Best Patents Portfolio, SME (Manufacturing & Engineering)

Pradeep Metals Ltd

Best Patents Portfolio, Large industry (ICT & Services)

Tata Consultancy Services

Best Patents Portfolio, Large industry (Manufacturing & Engineering)

Tata Steel Ltd

Best Patents Portfolio, Large industry (Manufacturing & Engineering)

Tata Motors Ltd

Best Patents Portfolio, Large industry (Life Science & Pharma)

UPL Ltd

Best Trademarks Portfolio, Large industry (Manufacturing & Engineering)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Best Designs Portfolio, Large industry (Manufacturing & Engineering)

Triveni Turbine Ltd

Dr Mashelkar stressed upon the need to bring more and more companies within the framework of this exercise, so that there is greater awareness of the benefits of creating intellectual property. The CII IPR awards looks at the elements of the IPR ecosystem, R&D spends and not just on the outputs, but the outcomes such as IP licensing and income generated through the IPs.

In his special address, Mr Rajendra Ratnoo, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Controller General of Patents, Trademarks and Designs, Govt of India highlighted that innovation is the keyword for the industry. Several initiatives have been taken by the Indian Government in this area and India is progressing along the right path. He stated that IPRs consists of a bundle of legal rights conferred upon the owner of intangible property to exploit them commercially while competition law regulates competition so that there is no adverse effect on the market.

While delivering the opening address at the Conference Dr Ramesh Datla Chairman, CII National Committee on IP and Chairman, Elico Ltd mentioned that CII has been diligently working to help industries protect their intellectual creation. CII while working with the office of Controller General of Patents, Trademarks and Designs, Govt of India proposes to come out with an e-book titled: India’s Intellectual Property (IP) Stakeholder.

In his address, Dr Santosh Mohanty, Vice President and Head of components engineering group, Tata Consultancy Services mentioned that interface between IPRs and Competitive law assumes critical importance.

In the concluding remarks, Mr. R Saha, Senior Advisor, CII mentioned the balance between IP protection law and completion law is very important. While congratulating all the winners of the CII IP Awards Mr. Saha said that every company from the manufacturing or services sector, should focus on innovation by protecting IPRs.