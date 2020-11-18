Jagdish Sheth School of Management launches their Globally Ranked PGDM program online

Bangalore: Jagdish Sheth School of Management (formerly known as IFIM Business School), a globally-ranked AACSB accredited business school, launched an exclusive Learn from home PGDM (LFH PGDM) program. The Institute, with 25 years of rich heritage in the education space, introduced a holistic program with 6 specializations for participants across the world.

It is India’s first truly online MBA, that is trying to bring the campus learning experience online through interventions like live case-study discussions, offline events for peers and faculty and live classes.

The AICTE approved program has over 500+ hours of live faculty teaching, tutorial support and one-on-one office hours with faculty. It also offers hands on industry experience through Industry mentor sessions, placement support and a range of professional certifications. The total fee for the program is INR 4,00,000 with financing options starting as low as INR 8,000/- per month.