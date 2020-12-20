Jammu & Kashmir Secretary Higher Education visits Women College Baramulla; reviews development works

Baramulla: Commissioner Secretary, Talat Parvez Rohella, accompanied by District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo and other concerned officers today paid visit to Government Degree College for Women Baramulla to review its functioning besides assessing the status of development projects undertaken in the college.

Commissioner Secretary inspected the construction work on science block and other development works being executed in the college. He asked the concerned agencies to ramp up the pace of works so that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Principal of the College, Dr Fahmeeda, briefed the Secretary about the courses offered in the college adding that apart from academic education several skill development and vocational courses like carpet design technology, boutique learning etc are also being offered to the students.

Talat Parvez also visited various sections of the college and reviewed their functioning. He underlined the need to impart skill development courses besides focussing on academic learning of the students and said that such courses enhances the employability of the students after passing out the college.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment of enhancing the quality of education through incorporation of various job and skill development courses besides developing the infrastructural facilities in higher educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Secretary interacted with the parents who raised several demands like incorporation of IT courses in the college, development of play field and introduction of B.Ed course.