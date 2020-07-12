Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 23 domestic flights with 3,062 passengers

Jammu: On Day 48 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 23 domestic flights with 3,062 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 876 passengers aboard 8 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 15 domestic flights with about 2186 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 341 domestic flights with 25,224 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 559 domestic flights with 72,129 passengers since 25th of May till date.

Also, the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,103 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.