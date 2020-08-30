JKSSB’s Portal records 7,29,500 registrations; 1,66,100 candidates submit online application for post of Accounts Assistant

Jammu: Till today morning 7,29,500 Registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB’s Online Portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July, 2020 and 1,66,100 applications have been submitted online for the post of Accounts Assistant.

It has been noted that about 1,01,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB.