JNMC resumes Dermatology, Psychiatry and Ophthalmology OPD

Aligarh: The Outpatient Department (OPD) services of the Departments of Dermatology, Psychiatry and Ophthalmology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will resume from December 22.

“Registration of patients will be done from 8: 00 am to 9: 00 and initially only first 70 patients daily per OPD will be registered,” said Prof Haris M Khan, Medical Superintendent.

“Restarting of OPDs will benefit many patients. However, restoring OPDs to their full capacity will take time, but the number of patients to be seen physically will increase in the days to come,” said AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor.

Earlier on December 1, OPD services of the Departments of General Medicine, TB and RD and ENT were resumed.

Doctors at various JNMC departments were providing tele-consultation to patients after hospital services all over the country were abruptly shut due to fear of Coronavirus spread among patients and for diverting health workers to Covid duties. The services are now opening in a phased manner.