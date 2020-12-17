Justice Magrey visits DCC Srinagar takes stock of its functioning; Asks JOs to strengthen the trust of the litigants upon the judicial system

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge and Chairman of Juvenile Justice Committee High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Ali Mohammad Magray today visited District Court Complex Srinagar to take stock of the functioning of the Courts at district Srinagar.

He also reviewed infrastructural requirements to ensure that in view of the harsh winter the Judicial Officers, lawyers and litigants do not face any problem.

While appreciating District Judiciary Srinagar for conducting physical and virtual hearing of cases, Justice Magrey hailed Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar and the Judicial Officers for keeping the courts functional both through physical as well as virtual mode. He also called them Covid warriors and hoped that they will continue contributing their best for the benefit of people.

While interacting with the Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Justice Abdul Rashid Malik and other Judicial Officers, he said that the District Srinagar is the first court in the country to have resumed the physical hearing of cases with due regard to the preventive measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Magrey stressed upon the Judicial Officers to strengthen the trust and confidence of the litigants upon the judicial system. He expressed his satisfaction on the functioning of courts and said the District Judiciary has come up to the expectations of the people besides, strengthened their faith in the justice delivery system despite working in difficult situations.

He also reiterated the speedy disposal of old cases, taking up cases of under-trials and bail applications with expeditious dispatch and also dealing with interim stay applications as early as possible. He also referred to the plight of children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection.

Justice Magrey who is also Chairman of Juvenile Justice Committee High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stressed upon the need to ensure that the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act and Rules are effectively implemented to see that these children are restored and rehabilitated and no child in difficult situation suffers for lack of proper care as envisaged under the system.

Earlier, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar briefed the Administrative Judge regarding physical and virtual mode hearings, listing of cases action plan to deal with the cases that are more than 5 years old and also with regard to legal services to be provided to the Women, Children, Old aged and Disabled. He also gave a brief account of the infrastructural requirements to maintain essential services.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Superintending Engineer Mechanical Engineering Wing, and Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) and other concerned were also present to note the immediate infrastructural requirements with regard to maintaining the essential services in the Court Complex during winter.

Later, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, who is also an Administrative Judge for District Srinagar interacted with the members of Bar in the District Court Complex.