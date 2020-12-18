Justice Magrey visits Kulgam; Takes stock of works on District Court Complex, reviews status of judiciary work projects

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge and Chairman Building and Infrastructure Committee, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey along with Justice Vinod Chaterji Koul today visited South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

On the occasion, Justice Magrey took stock of the works on the District Court Complex that are under the execution of the JK-housing board. He directed the concerned to take concrete steps and ensure completion of District Court Complex within the stipulated time.

He also inspected newly constructed ADR complex, the work on which has been completed by the executing agency Roads and Buildings department.

Later, Justice Magrey chaired a meeting of officers at Dak- Bungalow Chawalgam where he took a detailed review of ongoing judiciary work projects.

He directed the concerned to ensure completion of work projects well in time and expedite the process to augment judicial infrastructure for the convenience of litigants, lawyers, staff and the general public.

Justice Magrey also interacted with judicial officers and Members of the Bar association who brought several issues in his notice. He impressed upon them to work with enthusiasm, compassion and devotion to reach out to the litigants and ensure delivery of justice.

The meeting among others was attended by Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Kulgam Mohammad Ashraf Malik, District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Ex. Er R&B, Deputy Director JK-Housing board.