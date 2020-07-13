Kishtwar admin braces for preparation of People’s Biodiversity Register

Kishtwar: District administration Kishtwar has started exercise for preparation of People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) at Panchayat level.

The People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) exploration and documentation of the local flora and fauna, besides traditional wisdom related to its use for humans.

In this regard, District Development Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara, chaired a meeting of the heads and representatives of various departments to discuss the modalities.

Detailed deliberations were held about the prescribed procedure to be followed to ensure the timely completion of the work of preparation of PBR at Panchayat level.

The DDC directed the participants to apply the participatory approach, while filling all the 31 forms pertaining to the respective departments/sectors and submit the details as per the prescribed format to district Panchayat officer (ACD) by or before 15th of July 2020.

The meeting decided to hold orientation training for the BDOs for further sensitization of the PRIs for utilizing their specialised knowledge for exploring the flora and fauna of the district.

The District Panchayat officer was asked to conduct meeting of Panchayat wise meeting of Bio diversity Management Committees (BMC) to seek their cooperation and coordination in formulation of People Biodiversity Register.

The DDC exhorted to rope in the PRI members, village heads, knowledgeable individuals like vaids/Hakims, household heads and NGOs and conduct village level/individual interviews with for exploration of traditional knowledge.

The District Panchayat officer was asked to share the list of the Panchayat wise BMCs with the other concerned officer to explore the flora and fauna for further documentation, projection and utilization in future.