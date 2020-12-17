Kishtwar: MSK organises awareness event on Women Helpline 181 , One Stop Centre

Kishtwar: District level Centre For Women Kishtwar today organised an awareness Programme on Women Helpline 181 and One Stop Centre, here at CDPO office Drabshalla.

The MSK team informed the women participants that they can get help from Women Helpline 181 if they face domestic violence, dowry abuse, mental torture, sexual assault, eve teasing, cyber-crime, child sexual abuse, rape, economical violence or any other violence. They further informed that the purpose of One Stop Centres is to provide integrated services to women and children affected by domestic violence, sexual harassment, emotional and psychological abuse.

Participants were also informed that the centre assists the aggrieved women and children by providing police assistance, medical aid, psycho-social counselling, legal aid and temporary stay for 5 days etc under one roof.

They were further told that the OSC is also integrated with Women Helpline Number and the services and support provided by One Stop Centres and Women’s Helpline under its integrated system for Women in distress is available on its toll free number 181.

Awareness regarding other women centric schemes was also provided.

The programme was attended by Supervisors, Health and Nutrition Mobiliser, Anganwadi Worker, Helper besides other participants.