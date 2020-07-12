Kissan Pakhwada: DDC Kathua inaugurates Kisan Mela at Machhedi

Kathua: District Development Commissioner, Kathua Om Parkash Bhagat today inaugurated one day KCC Kissan Mela in the premises of Government Higher Secondary School Machhedi, Billawar.

The mela was part of Kissan Pakhwada activities initiated by Agriculture Department in collaboration with allied departments, Banks and Revenue department to target 100 percent saturation of Kisan Credit Card scheme under “Pradhan Mantri Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme”.

The DDC inspected stalls installed by participating departments to make aware the farmers about the various schemes sponsored by the J&K (UT) and Central Government.

The DDC while speaking on the occasion impressed upon the officers and field functionaries to make the programme a grand success by covering all the farmers including those engaged in Horticulture, Diary, Fisheries, Sheep rearing etc. under KCC scheme for their linkage with PM Kisan account.

He directed all the departments to intensify mass awareness in their work area regarding farmer’s welfare schemes like KCC, PM Kisan, Pardhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme, Organic Farming and others to achieve the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

The DDC also distributed Kisan Credit cards among the farmers.

The Block Development Council Chairman appealed to the farmers to make liaison with all the departments to avail maximum benefit of all departmental schemes and ensure 100 percent KCC coverage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Billawar, Sandesh Kumar Sharma; Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua, Arun Gupta; District heads of allied departments, Banks, Sarpanches, Panchs and farmers in large attended the Kisan Mela.