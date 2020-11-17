 Krea University inks partnership with one of the world’s top ranked institutions, University of Bristol

Krea University has stepped into a significant partnership with the University of Bristol, consistently ranked in the world’s top 100 and UK’s top ten universities.

The partnership will explore deeper collaboration in the area of Sciences and Humanities at both student, faculty and research level. It also includes the beginning of a 3+1 progression partnership for students at Krea, in flagship programmes offered by University of Bristol which include MSc in Environmental policy and Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Public Policy, Economics, Economics and Finance, Economics, Finance and Management, Management (International Business) and Business Analytics.

The University of Bristol is home to the best university business incubator in the world and is in the top 5 for research. The University is also alma mater to 13 Nobel Laureates including current Chancellor, Sir Paul Nurse. Krea University is a new-age institution pioneering the interwoven learning approach and reimagining education in the 21st century.

The MoU was inked in an e-signing ceremony chaired by Dr Erik Lithander, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement), University of Bristol and Dr Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of Krea University.

During the ceremony Dr Erik Lithander added, “We are very proud to be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Krea University today and are excited to develop links with such an innovative, forward thinking institution. It symbolises the start of an important partnership, which will undoubtedly benefit student and academic communities on both sides.

With a reputation for innovation, creativity and sustainability, University of Bristol has been highly rated for 35 subjects within the world’s top 100 by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020. Nine of its subjects are within the top 50 and amongst them Earth and Marine Sciences, Veterinary Science and Social Policy & Administration are within the top 20.

The University is a major force in the economic, social and cultural life of Bristol and the region, but is also a significant player on the world stage. It has over 20,000 undergraduates and over 7,000 postgraduate students from more than 100 countries, and its research links span the globe.

The event included a dialogue on potential collaborations, respective aims of both institutions for the partnership and identification of ways in which links could be strengthened.

The event had distinguished attendees from both partner institutions. From the University of Bristol, Dr Erik Lithander, Pro Vice Chancellor (Global Engagement), Dr Winnie Wang, School International Director, Geographical Sciences, Lorna Cuckow, Deputy Director International and Head of International Partnerships & Relations, Aditya Malkani, Partnerships Consultant (India) and Ellie Cook, International Events Manager attended the event.

Dr Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Bishnu Mohapatra, Dean of School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences, Dr Shobha Das , Dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business, Dr Prithvi Datta Chandra Shobhi, Divisional Chair – Humanities & Social Studies, Dr S Sivakumar, Divisional Chair – Sciences, Prof Amit Das, Chairperson – MBA Admissions, Dr Bharath Sundaram, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, Dr John Mathew, Associate Professor of History of Sciences and Kala Anand, Director of Partnerships, represented Krea University.

Shedding light on the immense potential of the partnership, Dr Sunder Ramaswamy stated, “At Krea, we aim to forge meaningful partnerships with globally reputed institutions who are well-known for specific areas of practice. University of Bristol with their significant strengths in cutting-edge disciplines within Humanities and Sciences, bring a new dimension of engagement for our students, faculty and research centres. We regard this as a progressive collaboration that will find many avenues for growth in the years to come.”

Krea University has a unique partnership philosophy, which is based on a ‘Partnerships with Purpose’ approach. Under this, the University collaborated with a select number of universities or centres of excellence to carefully build their internationalisation plan.