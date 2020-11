Srinagar: The Enforcement Wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today carried out a demolition drive in Shalimar area and within Dal Lake.

During the drive, the illegally raised structure in Shalimar and Wooden Hut in the area of Bakhari Mohalla in Dal Lake was demolished.

The demolition squad faced stiff resistance in the area of Shalimar during which one squad member namely Ghulam Hussain Mir got severely injured and was admitted in hospital for treatment.