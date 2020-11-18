Leadership in Unrepresented Times’ book launched to drive people out of Corona’s crisis

New Delhi: The world is struggling for survival during this pandemic, resilient behaviour and leadership is needed to help moving people pass through it with safety, Health and Economics. Passion to drive this resilience requires a clear understanding to help and guide the right behaviour. One Author realizes this pain and takes the oath to catalyze this human trait through education helping managers and young leaders build confidence to fight back. Ritesh Wig, the author of his new book “Leadership in Unrepresented Times” launched had tried developing this new mind-set after having a detailed research on market and human conditions published by white falcon.

Mr. Manoj Kohli, a seasoned leader and inspiration to millennials, came forward to launch this book publicly online on 17th November’20 to trigger social benefits.

An intellectual online webinar was organized for the launch of this book. The presence of many famous and well known writers and corporate leaders flavored this event with grace.

Mr. Manoj Kohli released this book and extended his good wishes and confidence while announcing the launch of this book “Leadership in Unrepresented Times”. He expressed that this is a life guiding book that specifies how to convert the unexpected challenges to opportunities during a pandemic and make this world a better place to work.