Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurates Experience Centre cum Sales Outlet of JKI worth Rs 6.5 crores in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated the “Experience Centre cum Sales Outlet” of Jammu Kashmir Industries (JKI) Ltd worth Rs 6.50 crores, at Shaheedi Chowk, Residency road here today.

Advisor to Lt Governor, Sh. Baseer Ahmad Khan; Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Sh M.K. Dwivedi. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sh. Sanjeev Verma; Managing Director JKI Sh. Sanjay Handoo; senior officers of the concerned department were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the Experience Centre cum Sales Outlet would lead to a substantial increase in the sales of the products being manufactured by JKI and would also play an important role in making the organization a profitable and viable entity.

It would facilitate the people who found it difficult and cumbersome to visit the manufacturing units of JKI located in the Industrial Estate of Bari Brahamana, Jammu, he maintained.

The Lt Governor stressed to formulate a viable marketing strategy and to open sale outlets outside Jammu and Kashmir. He directed for constituting a three members committee to finalise Brand names of silk and woollen products by organising a public competition to get suggestions for the brand names.

He further impressed upon officers of JKI to work with high zeal and added efforts so that utilisation of raw material and production reaches its full capacity.

On revival plan of JKI, the Lt Governor was briefed that the revival plan is being implemented while focusing on making the organization a profitable and viable entity, besides providing livelihood support to the marginalized sectors of the society, especially those associated with the cocoon rearing and production of wool.

Accordingly, the revival plan of JKI has focused primarily upon revival/modernization/establishment of units associated with the silk, wool and joinery sectors only, it was informed.

It was also informed that with the establishment of Experience Centre cum Sales Outlet, the units associated with silk and joinery sectors in the Jammu division have been made fully functional under the revival plan. It would increase market visibility and boost the sales of furniture and joinery items, silk and woollen products being manufactured by Jammu Kashmir Industries Ltd.

The facility located in the heart of Jammu city, at Residency Road constructed with a project cost of Rs.6.50 crores, has a total floor area of 11000sq.ft and is spread over three floors. It also houses facilities like display cum sale of furniture and joinery items, silk and wool products being manufactured by JKI, parking space, fire fighting system, lifts besides others.