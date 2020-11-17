Literary function, Mushaira held at Bandipora

Bandipora: A literary function and Mushaira was held here at Bandipora on Sunday to felicitate Prof. Ismail Ashna for releasing a new anthology of English poems ‘The Unheard Songs’.

The literary function was organised by ‘Coffee and Kalaam’- an organization of young writers and poets under two sessions. The function was attended by writers and poets besides officers and officials of District Information Centre (DIC) Bandipora.

In the first session, Prof. Ismail Ashna was honoured with Memento for his literary services and contribution, Dr. Sagar Asif and Dr. Basharat Faaukir reviewed the poetry of Prof. Ismail Aashna.

A poetic session (Mehfil-e-Mushaira) was also held in the second session that was chaired by Sagar Sarfaraz while Fozia Aafaq, Prof Naseer khan, Irshaad Maghami, Munawar Parwana and Aafaq Dilnavi were Guests of Honour.

The ‘Mushaira’ witnessed huge response as their creations were applauded by the audiences. Poets Prof. Ismail Aashna, Munawar Parwana, Akeel Aasara, Fowzia Aafaq, Dr. Sagar Aasif and Dr Basharat Faaukir besides others participated in the event.

Professor Ismail Aashna while encouraging the young writers asked them to create value based literature purely based on sense and sensibility.

The President of Coffee & Kalaam, Akeel Aasra while sharing his views, expressed a commitment of providing this platform to all the young writers so as to get a good literary milieu to develop their literary qualities.

He also mentioned that Coffee & Kalaam shall work on other different spheres of literature like criticism, drama, short stories, novels etc.

On the occasion, Prof. Naseer Khan appreciated the poets and writers for presenting their views through prose and poetry and urged them to write about the issues being faced by the society and said that the poets and writers are the outcome of the society they live in.