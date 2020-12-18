LivePixel Events International curates a one of its kind conference for the ICAI in Muscat

Mumbai : LivePixel events International consolidated the 11th annual international conference for The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Muscat Chapter with great panache. The intriguing theme of this one of its kind event was – ‘CA for Change Adapters’. The mission of the conference was to bring together finance and accounting professionals from all across the globe and discuss the varied new possibilities in the field of corporate governance, international trade, digital movement and technology. The event took place virtually thus setting a paradigm example for businesses in the post COVID-19 world. Virtual events are not just safer options during these times but are also far more sustainable in nature.

“We at LivePixel believe that technology truly is a boon. And during these trying times we have realised that we as a civilization must use our resources wisely and be conscious of our activities. Virtual conferences have been part of the new normal for businesses. But we have elevated this experience by introducing technological advancements that makes events like these better than ever.” Says Ssamridh S Aggarwal , COO, LivePixel Events International.

The virtual conference was inaugurated by HE Dr Said Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of National Economy, Sultanate of Oman. LivePixel Events International has devised unique 3D assets and graphics which were entirely developed in-house by the team for the front end of the event. Multiple computers were put together as a network to capture the video feed and then it was re-routed using professional broadcasting software to appear live. The event witnessed eminent speakers shed light and discuss over topics like the challenges for finance professional in a post COVID world, borderless world business, big data and its importance for finance professionals. The conference was inaugurated by the Omani dignitaries like and the event had eminent names like Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman as well as CA Atul Kumar Gupta, the President of ICAI and CA Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria, Vice-President of ICAI as guest of honour.

“The experience of this event was not the same as a normal on ground event. In fact, it was far better than that. Team LivePixel had less than 48 hours to make this event happen, the apprehension kept lingering in our mind but Ssamridh and his team proved true to their commitments and the experience has been phenomenol.Virtual events with such class and phenomenal technology will be in demand in the future. We would definitely want LivePixel Events International to come on board for our upcoming virtual conferences.” Said Nader Nasser Hamood Al Rawahy, Assurance Quality Lead at ISFU Oman.

“Our aim with this conference was to stimulate a modern thought process and discuss possible solutions to current issues. We had eminent speakers and dignitaries participating and we were definitely a little nervous as this was the first time that the conference was being conducted live but the event was carried out seamlessly. I am extremely touched and impressed by the commitment to work that these young, bright individuals at LivePixel have showcased.” Said, CA Ramananda Prabhu, Chairman, ICAI Muscat.