Lt Governor e-inaugurates Panel Discussion on “COVID 19: Challenges and Effective Management”

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today e-inaugurated the Panel Discussion on “COVID 19: Challenges and Effective Management”.

The digital event was organized to observe the 105th Jayanthi Celebrations of His Holiness Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamiji. The Lt Governor inaugurated the event through a digital lamp lighting ceremony.

The occasion served as a great prospect of building a bridge between J&K and Karnataka as the renowned JSS institutions have agreed upon to undertake student exchange and teacher training programmes to share best practices with J&K.

In his inaugural address, the Lt Governor observed that the country, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has responded strongly in these challenging times of COVID-19 and has invoked its citizens for making ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Lt Governor acknowledged that the Sri Suttur Math is known for its long history of more than one thousand years that has contributed immensely to the cause of societal advancement and the role played by Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, the 23rd Pontiff of the Math in the 20th Century, the visionary amongst the great lineage of seers of the Math, who established the JSS Mahavidyapeetha that laid the foundation for hundreds of Institutions and the millions of lives that it touched.

His endeavours to go beyond Spiritual and societal support to mankind, has resulted in the establishment of more than 350 institutions including Crèches, Primary Schools, High Schools, Pre-university and Degree Colleges, Law, Engineering, Medicine, Dental Sciences and Pharmacy institutes; and has thus provided all classes of the society easy access to educational opportunities. Though the earthly sojourn of His Holiness came to end in 1986, his indomitable spirit lingers through over 350 institutions across the continents, he added.

Addressing the other dignitaries present on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the celebrations have rightfully brought thought leaders and Panellists – Dr. K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister; Rajarshi Dr. D Veerendra Heggade; Dharmadhikari, Srikshetra Dharmasthala; Dr. Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation; and Shri Darshan Thoogudeepa, famous Cine Artist to come on this platform of the Jayanthi celebrations and infuse and inspire thousands of viewers with confidence through this panel discussion on ‘COVID 19: Challenges and Effective Management’.

The pandemic will pass, we will soon have the vaccines that will give us the assurance that we are safe, we will be resilient and we all will together show the world that our ‘Bharat’ is built of courageous and self-reliant people and will rise to any challenge and not help itself but help others too in the world, he maintained.

I am looking forward to Pujya Swamiji, who has ably carried forward the vision of his predecessor through the various initiatives that he made nationally and globally and the institutions in playing a big role in realizing the same, he added.

He congratulated the Vidyapeetha and its leadership and staff for their dedication and good work and appreciated JSS Hospital in Mysuru for responding spontaneously in providing care to the patients and support to their families.

He further said that the research and the vaccine trials being conducted at the Hospital under the approval of concerned authorities is indeed an example of how the organization has also responded and transformed with time to meet the national and global expectations. This once again reflects the visionary leadership of the organizations, he added.

Seeking the blessings of His Holiness Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, he stated that the nation needs organizations like JSS to continue doing the good work. He added that the panel discussion of the program will benefit people across the board.

Dr. B Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER moderated the event. JSS Cultural troupe impressed the audience with its performance.