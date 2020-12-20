Lt Governor remembers Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Martyrdom Day

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha remembered the great sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Martyrdom day.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, “I bow to Dhan Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, Guru Ji’s sacrifice for upholding the principle of freedom of conscience and vision for inclusive society will be remembered till eternity”

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji taught us about humanity, equality, courage, sacrifice, dignity, and religious freedom. I call upon all to imbibe his teachings in our life, he said.