Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister takes stock of Command and Control Centre

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Motimahal during his Gwalior stay. This important unit of Smart City Yojana well-equipped with information technology is currently being used as a Prevention and Disaster Management Control Centre against Corona pandemic. The Chief Minister apprised himself with the working procedure of the Control and Command Centre. Also, he held a discussion with Corona infected Smt. Manorama Batham through video and enquired about her well-being.

During his discussion in the video conferencing, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told Smt. Manorama that she would recover soon and be able to stay with her children and family. Happy to be associated with the Chief Minister, Manorama unhesitatingly urged him for transfer. Wife of Shri Rakesh Batham, resident of Kilagate near Baba Kapur, Manorama is posted in Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company outside Gwalior district and wants to be transferred to Gwalior. Smt. Manorama Batham tested Corona positive on July 4. She has been provided with the facility of hom isolation as her children are small.

The Chief Minister sought information in detail about the mode of work of the Command and Control Centre. He specifically inquired about redressal of complaints received in the control centre, monitoring system after removal of lockdown and follow up of infected patients etc. Collector Shri Kaushalendra Vikram Singh and Smart City CEO Smt. Jayati Singh gave detailed information about the operation of Control and Command Centre.

Collector Shri Kaushalendra Vikram Singh informed that the border of the district is also monitored from the Centre. After the lockdown is removed, the Centre is monitoring the screening at the crossings and people coming from outside. It is also being found as to which patients were treated in private hospitals and took medicines from medical stores. 24×7 helpline numbers have also been issued for getting help from this control room.

Every day citizens contact on these numbers for necessary information, notifications and assistance related to Corona. The complaints received in the control room are categorized. Complaints which are directly related to the lives of the people are resolved on priority. So far, 30 thousand complaints and demands have been registered in the control room.

The officer duo informed the Chief Minister that a successful experiment has been made at the Smart City Command and Control Centre to prevent the effect of Corona in Gwalior district through live monitoring, according to the updates and guidelines being made on Corona virus by the World Health Organization and Government of India.

The Containment Zone is being monitored 24×7 through this centre based on the Covid-19 patients in the city. Action is taken by the Incident Commander based on the data provided at the command centre.

The Control and Command Centre of the Smart City has been constructed by conserving Motimahal’s heritage building in its original form because of which, various facilities available in the city are being provided at one place. The information received from various departments like Transport, Water, Fire, Police, Meteorology, e-Governance from the Integrated Control and Command Centre is being resolved and analyzed on one platform at this Centre.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accompanied by Public Health, Family Welfare and Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Smt. Imarti Devi, Minister of State Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Member of Parliament Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar while inspecting the Command and Control Centre.