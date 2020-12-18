Mahindra University announces admissions to Ph.D. Program in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences for Spring academic session of 2021

Mahindra University, Hyderabad, announces the launch of its second intake for admission to its Ph.D. Program in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2021 Spring academic session. The last date for submission of applications for admission to the program is December 24, 2020, for the session that will commence from January 25, 2021.

“One of the founding principles of Mahindra University has been strong focus on quality research in inter-disciplinary fields. We promote research at an institutional level so that we can focus on actual problem solving and contribute to the rise of a New India. Our unwavering commitment to quality research has made us allocate sizable resources to the activity as well as create well equipped research infrastructure and modern laboratories. Our first batch of 29 Ph.D. scholars are already working on their chosen fields with their mentors and with the full backing of the Mahindra Group and Tech Mahindra”, says Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Ph.D. programs are offered in Computer Sciences and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Computer Engineering & Mechanical Engineering disciplines in the engineering area and in the Applied Sciences domain in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. In the Entrepreneurship area, scholars wishing to carry out research on Innovation, start-ups and tech entrepreneurship, may apply. For those who wish to pursue liberal arts at Ph.D. level are welcome to apply as Mahindra University has a strong Humanities and Social Sciences program, where students can focus on English and American Literature, Quality & Strategic Management, Cultural and Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, etc..

Full time Ph.D. scholars will get an assistantship of Rs. 25,000 per month plus free boarding and lodging in the MU campus. They will have to mandatorily provide Teaching Assistantship of 8 hours a week. The last date to apply for this program is 24thDecember, 2020. The details of the requirements for a full time Ph.D. program, minimum qualifications, experience, etc., are available on the website: https://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/programs/phd

MU focuses on promoting research at an institutional level and the focus is on real-world problem solving as well as fundamental problems in science and technology. It works on local and global Government and Corporate Research projects, mainly towards the development of Basic and Applied Research. Sponsored research grants, industrial research, and focus on research publications and presentations in international journals and conferences ensure that there is unwavering commitment to quality research.

MU is well equipped in terms of research infrastructure and modern laboratories. Over 100 papers in peer reviewed international journals and a similar number in international and national conferences over the last 4 years, with over 20 active research teams working on Indian and Global research projects showcase its commitment towards quality research.

23 well-equipped labs enable the students to get first-hand experience in various technologies relevant to their segment of expertise. Some of these include a Super Computer Lab, VLSI Lab, Automotive Systems and Internal Combustion Engines Laboratory, Centre for Robotics, Environmental Engineering Lab, Photolithography Lab, and more.

The various research areas at MU include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Materials, Optics & Optoelectronics, Applied Mathematics & Statistics, Earth & Environmental Sciences and Digital Media & Technology, to name a few.