Malkhamb Sports Academy to be opened in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated and extended best wishes to two sportspersons of the state Shri Yogesh Malviya, the Malkhamb coach for receiving the Dronacharya award and Para Swimmer Shri Satyendra Singh Lohiya for bagging Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award at National Sports Award Function held in New Delhi today. He also announced to honour Shri Yogesh Malviya with a reward of Rs. 10 lakh and Shri Satyendra Singh Lohioya with a reward of Rs. 5 lakh on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government. CM Shri Chouhan said that both the players have glorified the name of the state by achieving excellence in their respective sports. Madhya Pradesh government will provide every possible help to them for the promotion of sports, he added.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Malkhamb is the state sport of Madhya Pradesh and the government has decided to open a sports academy to promote it. The services of Dronacharya Award winner, Malkhamba Coach, Shri Yogesh Malviya will be taken in this Sports Academy. Malkhamb players, who have received coaching under Shri Yogesh Malviya are performing with excellence in Malkhamb in the country and the world today. He has been awarded the Vishwamitra Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 2012 and by the Sports Authority of India in the year 2018 for his excellent Malkhamb performance.

Shri Satyendra Singh Lohiya, the Para Swimmer became the first Asian swimmer to cross the 42 k.m. Catalina Channel in a short time of 11 hours and 34 minutes and registered his name in the Limca Book of World Records by crossing the English Channel in 12 hours and 24 minutes. He won total 28 medals in four International Championships and seven National Para Swimming Championships. He was honoured with the highest sports Vikram award of Madhya Pradesh in the year 2014.