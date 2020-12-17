MD JKPCC holds meeting with Workers Association JKPCC Jammu

Jammu: Managing Director JKPCC, Vikas Kundal, held a meeting with Workers Association JKPCC led by its President, Jagdish Sharma to assess urgent administrative issues besides taking stock of their issues and concerns.

Managing Director urged upon the workers to work with honesty and dedication for betterment of the Organization.

Engineer N.D. Khawaja, Executive Director (CE) Dr.Mehraj-ud-din Chowhan, Financial Controller, Engineer Harkewal Singh, Superintending Engineer, Neeru Chadha, Company Secretary and Mohammad Ramzan Malla, DGM (Adm) cum Administration Officer were also present in the meeting.

Kundal interacted with all Union bearers and gave patient hearing to their demands and grievances.