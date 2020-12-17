Measures to ensure availability of quality pesticides in Market discussed

Jammu: The modalities to strengthen the quality control measures for the sale of fertilizers and pesticides in the market were today discussed here at a meeting of heads of Agriculture and allied departments of Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmed Bhat chaired the here at the Horticulture Complex Talab Tillo, to review the quality of pesticides being provided to the Orchardists and farmers in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Director Horticulture Jammu, Director Agriculture Jammu, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Law and Enforcement Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Director Horticulture Jammu, Plant Protection Officer Jammu and Assistant Director Agriculture (Law Enforcement) Jammu.

During the meeting, a thread base discussion was held regarding the quality control measures which culminated with the decision of ensuring the display of quality certificates of the products by notified Laboratories at retail outlets.

The Plant Protection Officers were directed to insure timely procurement of the insecticides by the distributors so that testing of pesticides and results could be made available in time.

Since there are only two notified laboratories in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, it was also decided to get the Laboratories at Horticulture Jammu and Horticulture Kashmir be notified by the concerned authorities. Lastly it was also decided to increase the capacity of the two Laboratories to strengthen the quality control measures.