Medical Education Minister Soni launches PNRC’s website for online verification

Chandigarh: Punjab State Nursing Registration Council (PNRC) today launched website for online verification of documents, which was virtualy launched by Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister Mr. O.P. Soni.

Informing about the website Mr. Soni, Minister Medical Education & Research Punjab, virtually inaugurated the Online Portal for Foreign Verification for the Nurses who are willing to go abroad or already settled there. From now onwards, the applicant need not visit the office personally. This online portal at www.pnrconline.in will facilitate online application for Foreign Verification/ Good Standing Certificate so as to enable the applicants to apply through this website. So the manual documents shall not be required w.e.f. 10th July 2020. After online application submission, applicants need not send the application/documents through post or by hand. The applicant shall be informed through SMS/Website regarding Status of their application.

Mr. Soni said that PNRC is also going to start compulsory Speed Post of Foreign Verification Form of all the candidates individually. The Foreign Verification / Good Standing Certificate shall be sent through speed post only, so that the verification forms can be delivered in a safer, faster and more reliable way. The tracking number of Speed Post shall also be sent to the applicants through SMS / Website and it can also be tracked online by the applicants.

These facilities are being introduced to bring more transparency in the system as well as convenience of the applicants and speedy delivery of the documents.