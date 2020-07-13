Ministry of Tourism presents 41st webinar titled ‘NadiVigyan: A complete solution for spinal disorders’ under Dekho Apna Desh series

New Delhi: To enlighten about the ancient form of health science- NadiVigyan and its fruitful benefits in curing various spinal disorders, Ministry of Tourism presented a webinar on ‘NadiVigyan: A complete solution for spinal disorders’ under Dekho Apna Desh webinar series. This unusual topic is a part of our culture and heritage and tourism plays a major role in showcasing these traits of a country. The ancient form of health science- Nadi Vigyan clearly highlights how incredible our country is in various aspects apart from travel destinations.

The 41st session of the Dekho Apna Desh webinar series on 11th July, 2020 was moderated by Ms Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism and was presented by Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi, Dean, Student Welfare, Founder and Faculty Head of Dept. of Yogic Science, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University. Accompanying him was Dr. Arpita Negi, who is Assistant Professor in Dept. of Yoga Studies and Coordinator at ICDEOL, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is an effort to showcase India’s rich diversity under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and it is continuously spreading spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through virtual platform.

Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi opened the webinar by informing the viewers about the subject of yogic science- Nadi Vigyan. According to Ayurveda, there are 3 doshas or three internal state of a body namely Vata (air+ether) Pitta(Fire+ water) and Kapha (Earth+ water).

Dr. Laxminarayan explained how any imbalance of these elements in the body leads to several disorders. He explained that imbalance of Vata elements can cause up to 80 disorders in the human body, similarly imbalance of Pitta element can cause up to 40 disorders and Kapha element can cause up to 20 disorders in the human body. Thus, it is being stated in Ayurveda that the diet plan of an individual should be made in consideration to the body type in sync with these elements. For example, a person suffering from hyper-acidity is due to the imbalance or excess of Pitta in the body. Therefore, he/she should take alkaline food in his diet which neutralizes the acidity and balances the Pitta element of the body. These elements can also be disturbed with age.

Nadi Parikshan (or pulse diagnosis) helps in determining the problems or disorders caused due to the imbalance of Vata, Pitta and Kapha. The origin point of Nadi is called as Kandasthana which is the nabi (navel area) of the human body as navel is the central power of the body. A baby in the mother’s womb also gets nourishment from the umbilical cord which is also connected to navel of the baby. Our body consists of 72,000 Nadis (or channels). The 72,000 nadis spring from three basic nadis – the left, the right and the central – the Ida, Pingala, and Sushumna.

The word “nadi” does not mean nerve. Nadis are pathways or channels of prana in the system. These 72,000 nadis don’t have a physical manifestation. There are 72,000 different ways in which the energy or prana moves. If the pranic energy is moving through left nasal passage i.e. through Ida Nadithen the body will be more suitable for performing subtle exercises like yoga, similarly, if the pranic energy is moving through right nasal passage i.e. through Pingala Nadi then the body will be suitable for performing energetic exercises and if the pranic energy is flowing through middle passage i.e. through Sushumna Nadi then it is suitable for spiritual exercises. All these three nadis are connected to the spinal cord of the body.

Spinal disorders are caused due to the irregular body alignment and it may cause hinderance to the functioning of other organs of the body as most of them are connected to the spinal cord. Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi explained the technique of how he instantly cures his patients from lower back pain and various other back problems.

The practice of yoga allows free flow of energy inside the nadi and helps in detoxifying them. According to Hatha yoga, we can maintain the blood flow through specific nadis by performing few asanas. Dr. Arpita Negi explained how performing various asanas like Makarasana (crocodile pose) which is also called as natural alignment pose, bhujangasana(snake pose), shavasana and bhujang shavasana which is the combination of bhujangasana and shavasana help in curing the various spinal disorders and problems.

The Uttarakhand Govt. and Uttarakhand Tourism Board celebrate the International Yoga Week from 1st to 7th March every year. Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi invited the viewers to this festival in the coming year to explore more about the NadiVigyan and other forms of health science and also to have a wholesome experience in the mesmerizing state of Uttarakhand.

