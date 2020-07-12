More than 5.3 lakh recover from COVID-19; active cases at 2.9 lakh

New Delhi: Focussed and coordinated steps taken in tandem by the Centre along with the States/UTs through a ‘Whole of Government’ approach, bolstered by effective clinical management of COVID-19 after early detection and timely diagnosis has led to a consistent increase in the recovered cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 19,235 were cured of COVID-19. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,34,620 today. The recovery rate has presently improved to 62.93%.

As more people are recovering due to all-round efforts, the recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362. Medical attention is being provided to all the 2,92,258 active cases.

The present health infrastructure dedicated to providing medical attention to the COVID affected includes 1370 Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH), 3062 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC), and 10334 COVID Care Centres (CCC).

For the successful operation of these facilities, the Centre has so far provided 122.36 lakhs PPE Kits, 223.33 lakhs N95 masks, and 21,685 ventilators have been delivered to various States / UTs / Central Institutions.

Enabling factors like removing all impediments for COVID-19 testing and facilitation of widespread testing by States/UTs continues to result in a steady rise in the samples tested every day; during the last 24 hours 2,80,151 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,15,87,153. As a result of these efforts, the testing per million for India is presently 8396.4.

A crucial supporting factor in progressive rise in testing numbers is continuous expansion of the country-wide diagnostic lab network, which as on date comprises of 850 labs in the government sector and 344 private labs (total of 1194 labs). These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 624 (Govt: 388 + Private: 236)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 472 (Govt: 427 + Private: 45)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 98 (Govt: 35 + Private: 63)

