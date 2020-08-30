More Than a thousand Students joined IBSW-CDP Online Classes during COVID 19

During these challenging times, amidst the worldwide pandemic of COVID 19, International Business School of Washington didn’t sit back but immediately swung to action. The first thought was focused on students and their future, second on the staff members, to give them the right platform to enhance the teaching process and third with our parents to continue sharing the bond of trust. Planning commenced for continuous education based on the situation, the need and the requirement. The curriculum was relooked into and tweaked for supporting online teaching. Simultaneously online classes were ascertained and cleared for being user friendly, offering good features and following cybersecurity norms. Teachers, parents and students were trained to use the online teaching to its maximum potential. The most exciting and exhilarating bit of the whole plan was everybody was working from home. Within the Month more than a thousand students had Joined IBSW Online Classes across the world. IBSW-CDP based out of Washington, Paris, Lyon, Montpellier, Dubai & Bangalore. IBSW-CDP offers diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate programs in Business Administration, International Marketing, Information Technology, Global MBA, Culinary Arts, Fashion Design, Tourism & Hospitality.

The whole school community was on their Mobiles, iPads, Laptops, Desktops, Tabs and so on working around the clock to create and welcome E-learning processes, which became the buzz word within no time. A recent interaction with highly appreciative parents gave us the motivation and confidence that we are moving in the right direction. Our students are being supported and guided in the best possible way.

All our Heads have been utilizing their time by keeping themselves abreast with new educational pedagogies and new trends by attending webinars. Connecting with each other, sharing best practices, guiding each other and generally getting to know each other better. Which was totally lacking during the normal time as we are all rushing against time.

IBSW President Vinay Lamba said, “For me personally it has been a jigsaw puzzle time and a roller coaster ride but I feel fresh and renewed as if I have ventured into the unknown territories but found and paved the right path. Although COVID 19 was sudden, surged fast, affected all and created chaos. We were able to face the challenge and moved ahead with confidence, to create a success story to be remembered for years. The IBSW stands tall and proud. Many worthwhile lessons have been learnt during these times. Difficult Roads Lead to Beautiful Destinations”.

Vinay Lamba, began his illustrious career with Nextec Inc, with operations across 120 countries, founded in 1998. He is an international entrepreneur with over 30 years of successful experience in numerous industry sectors worldwide including Education, IT Services, and Management Consulting. IBSW and College De Paris (CDP) have striven to promote French excellence through training. Olivier De Lagarde, president of CDP and CEO of IBSW has been instrumental in bringing all his expertise into establishing IBSW.