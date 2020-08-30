MSK Kishtwar conducts awareness programme on Anemia Mukt Bharat

Kishtwar: To spreading awareness and to achieve the goal set by the Government of India to eradicate anemia by 2022, District level Centre for Women, (Mahila Shakti Kendra) today organised an awareness Programme on the theme ‘Anemia Mukt Bharat’ here at Anganwari Centre Hatta A.

Addressing the participants, the MSK team said Anemia Mukt Bharat campaign forms part of Poshan Abhiyaan. It aims at making the people aware about nutrition and to bring about behavioural change among the people towards healthy living and to reduce prevalence of anemia in the society.

Education regarding the need and benefits of consuming the Prophylactic Iron-Folic Acid supplementation were imparted to the children, adolescents, women of reproductive age and pregnant women to reduce the hazards of low HB as is envisioned under Anemia Mukt Bharat.

Participants were familiarized with the consequences of anemia and the necessary healthy dietary pattern to combat it. Aadhar enrollment of children was also done by AWWs.