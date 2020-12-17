Mumbai City Football Club Announces Global Partnership With Cisco

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC has partnered with global technology leader Cisco as the Club’s new Official Network Technology Partner.

Cisco will feature on the Club’s matchdays in the Indian Super League and at the Islanders’ training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground; support all aspects of the Club’s business through their networking solutions; and connect the First Team to fans in Mumbai and across the country via Cisco Webex in this unique season of the Indian Super League.

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, said:

“We are delighted that Cisco will be a part of the Mumbai City FC family and will partner with us for the next three years. Cisco has shown, especially in the last six months, how valuable its strategic technology solutions are to the future of connecting fans to teams and the sport they love. We look forward to achieving excellence with their support both on and off the pitch for years to come.”

Brian Eaton, Director of Global Sponsorships at Cisco, said:

“The pandemic is giving rise to a low-touch, digital economy, where even the future of sports must be reimagined with technology at its heart. This partnership represents an opportunity to leverage our technology to make a positive impact, not only on the business and operations of Mumbai City FC but on the local community as well. Over the past year, our solutions have helped numerous clubs around the world stay connected to each other, their fans and their local communities during a season unlike any other, and we are excited to work to forge new ground together in Mumbai.”

City Football Group brokered this partnership as part of its consultancy services to the Club.

Cisco has a relationship with City Football Group and last year became an Official Technology Partner for five City Football Group clubs – Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Sichuan Jiuniu FC – for which it provides networking and video collaboration solutions.