NASA Awards Contract for Research and Education Support Services

Washington: NASA has awarded the NASA Research and Education Support Services-II (NRESS-II) contract to Agile Decision Sciences LLC of Huntsville, Alabama.

This is an 8(a) small business set-aside, cost-plus fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum value of $212 million. The period of performance is five years, beginning Feb. 1. Individual task orders may extend for up to one year past the expiration of the ordering period.

The purpose of the NRESS-II contract is to facilitate the announcement of research opportunities and/or outreach programs, collect and manage proposals/applications, review proposals/applications, and provide support for selection of proposals/applications for awards.

The NRESS-II contract will provide professional support services, information technology support, and other related services for the NRESS program that support the agency’s peer review life cycle and the research objectives of the agency directorates.

The work will be performed at NASA Headquarters in Washington, and at the contractor’s facility.