Navin K Choudhary conducts extensive tour of CoE Zawoora, Srinagar

Srinagar: Principal Secretary to Government, Horticulture Department Navin Kumar Choudhary today conducted an extensive tour of Centre of Excellence (CoE) Zawoora Srinagar to review its functioning.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary took stock of the initiatives being undertaken for the propagation of the Horticulture sector by way of new interventions.

He inspected various terraces of high-density Apple orchard, plum orchard, apricot orchard and cherry orchard of improved varieties established at the Centre.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture Kashmir, informed the Principal Secretary that the Centre will have the facilities for production of high-quality fruit plants, micro-irrigation, high-tech greenhouse technology, tissue culture labs, bio-control labs and weather forecasting station, besides facilities to diagnose different disease disorder in fruit trees as well as imparting training to the staff/farmers for human resource development.

The Principal Secretary also inspected walnut nursery and high tech Green Houses set up there.

While interacting with the officers, the Principal Secretary said that horticulture and allied activities constitute the mainstay of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that several initiatives have already been taken in this sector so that it becomes a game-changer for the economy of the UT.