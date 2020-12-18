NBHC ProComm Laboratory secures Integrated NABL Accreditation

Hyderabad: NBHC ProComm, a division of National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), India’s leading provider of integrated post-harvest value chain services, is announcing the Accreditation of its Laboratory at Vashi, New Mumbai under the Integrated Assessment Scheme of NABL covering FSSAI (Food Safety Authority of India), APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Foods Authority of India) & IOPEPC (Indian Oilseed and Produce Export Promotion Council). This Accreditation of ProComm Laboratory spans over 13 Food Categories with 9 Authorised Signatories & 13 Approved Samplers.

ProComm has already been accredited with ISO 17025 (NABL), ISO 22000 & ISO 9001 and approved by GAFTA for Quality Testing of Agri-commodities. This New Accreditation marks NBHC’s foray into the Third Party Inspection & Testing Services Business. With its wide reach covering over 1100 locations, rich experience of agri-commodities & strong relationships with over 2000 customers across India; NBHC expects to widen the access of India’s farm community to Value-added Food Processing and Agricultural Exports through its ProComm Service Offerings.

NBHC ProComm provides specialized type of Testing and Sampling to Manufacturers, Importers, Exporters, Retailers and HORECA Industry across the country; to meet their requirements for safety, superiority and reliability. It has advanced industry-wide review criteria which are effectively implemented through continuous training to its employees & robust governance processes. NBHC ProComm Quality System and its Digitally-enabled Processes commit best-in-class, agile & on-time quality inspection & testing services to its customers.

Mr. Ramesh Doraiswami, Managing Director & CEO, NBHC, said, “NBHC is admired as one of the most professional organizations in the post-harvest supply chain for agri-commodities. ProComm is poised to be a significant enabler to India’s farm community, as it seeks value-added food processing & export opportunities to meet enhanced customer standards. ProComm will help NBHC consolidate its leadership position in the post-harvest agricultural value chain with a wider portfolio of offerings to customers through its Audit, Assessment, Testing & Inspection Services; leveraging its synergies with other divisions of NBHC”.

Mr. Ajit Lagoo, Business Head & VP, NBHC, said, “The Inspection & Testing Services Market is expected to grow significantly, especially because of the Make in India Campaign and Government’s key initiative towards Agri Exports along with India’s Approach towards integrating more with the global market and regulatory / customer standards. It is vital for NBHC ProComm to realize that these services will resolve core problems like overuse, low-value testing, improper use of high-cost testing, rejections at importing country ports and supplier confusion over best test choice. One of our core values is Service Excellence marked by accuracy, agility and safety. We believe that these services will assist key growth sectors like export, retail, commodities, trade, healthcare, foods to name a few. We are optimistic about our 3rd Party Inspection & Testing Services to provide Total Quality Assurance to our Customers.”