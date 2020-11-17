NETL Supercomputer Ranks Among the Most Powerful in the World

According to the latest rankings by TOP500, NETL’s Joule 2.0 supercomputer remains among the most powerful in the world, securing a position of 11th among DOE national labs, 26th in the United States and 82nd in the world.

Supercomputing is essential in achieving NETL’s mission to discover, integrate and mature technology solutions that enhance the nation’s energy foundation and protect the environment for future generations. By expediting technology development through computational science and engineering, Joule 2.0 helps NETL cut costs, save time and spur valuable economic investments with a global impact.

Named for the familiar unit of energy, Joule allows researchers to model energy technologies, simulate challenging phenomena and solve complex calculations using computational tools that save time and money to ensure that technology development ultimately proves successful. A $16.5 million upgrade in 2019 boosted Joule’s computational power to 5.767 PFLOPS, meaning that it can perform more than 5 quadrillion calculations per second. That’s equivalent to roughly 54,658 desktop computers combined.

“Joule 2.0 remains a key asset at NETL, enabling our researchers to tackle challenging problems as they work to make more efficient use of the nation’s vast fossil fuel resources,” NETL’s Chief information Officer Antonio Ferreira said. “As demonstrated by these most recent rankings, NETL remains on the leading-edge of high-performance computing.”

