New QS Rankings on Emerging Countries – UrFU Is 27th in Europe and Central Asia

Ural Federal University has climbed eight positions in the new rating of the QS agency, which includes the best universities in developing countries of Europe and Central Asia (Emerging Europe and Central Asia University Rankings). Now UrFU takes 27th place.



“In this rating, the role of academic reputation is 30%, and reputation among employers is 20%,” notes Ural Federal University Rector Victor Koksharov. – These are the most significant indicators affecting the position of universities in the ranking, and according to both indicators, UrFU has been steadily growing in recent years. These are our very strong points. And this despite the fact that such indicators are traditionally very conservative.”



According to the rector, the significant advancement of UrFU in the new QS rankings reaffirms the course chosen by the university for transformation and the desire to become a truly global university. The consequence of the growth in the ranking is that UrFU is becoming more and more attractive for talents – both among applicants and among teachers and scientists from different countries.



“The growth of UrFU in the ranking also contributes to an increase in the number of university partners among scientific and educational organizations. Industrial partners are also increasingly showing interest in our university. Now it is acquiring a special role in connection with the development of the Ural interregional scientific and educational center of the world level “Advanced industrial technologies and materials”, in which our university plays one of the key roles “, – sums up Rector Victor Koksharov.



Ural Federal University is one of the Russian leading universities, ‘5-100 Project’ participant, located in Ekaterinburg — the capital of 2023 FISU World University Games. Ural Federal has initiated the creation of Ural Interregional Research and Education Center (UIREC), aimed at successful completion of National Project ‘Science’ tasks.