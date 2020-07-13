Newcastle University rises in international ranking

Published results of the Leiden Ranking 2020 places Newcastle University 78th in the world, up from 90th in 2019. It scored particularly highly in Biomedical and Health Sciences, where it ranked 39th globally.
Professor Richard Davies, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global at Newcastle University, said: “Our performance in the latest Leiden Ranking is testament to the quality, impact and reputation of our research.
“It is great to see that our research excellence is highlighted in this respected ranking, particularly as the guide measures international research strength, based on hard citation evidence and does not include the more subjective reputational surveys.”
Scientific performance
The Leiden Ranking measures the scientific performance of more than 1,000 global universities based on the quality of their publications in international scientific journals covered by the Web of Science database.
Newcastle University was ranked 68th for Life and Earth Sciences; 99th for Mathematical and Computer Science and 124th for Social Sciences and Humanities.
Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and President at Newcastle University, said: “We are proud that our internationally excellent research across our faculties continues to be ranked so highly in this influential ranking.”