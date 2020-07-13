Newcastle University rises in international ranking

Published results of the Leiden Ranking 2020 places Newcastle University 78th in the world, up from 90th in 2019. It scored particularly highly in Biomedical and Health Sciences, where it ranked 39th globally.

Professor Richard Davies, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global at Newcastle University, said: “Our performance in the latest Leiden Ranking is testament to the quality, impact and reputation of our research.

“It is great to see that our research excellence is highlighted in this respected ranking, particularly as the guide measures international research strength, based on hard citation evidence and does not include the more subjective reputational surveys.”