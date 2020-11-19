NIVEA unveils its hassle free and environment friendly new e-com packaging “NIVEA CARE BOX” with Amazon

New Delhi: India’s most trusted skincare brand, NIVEA, has taken a step towards becoming more sustainable through its packaging by launching its first ever e-commerce ready-to-ship pack – ‘NIVEA CARE BOX’ partnering with Amazon India. Keeping in mind the growing need for packaging solutions that are effective and eco-friendly, these boxes have been designed by the in-house teams and are 100% recyclable with absolutely no plastic using minimal material for an easy and hassle-free experience. The box embodies the brand’s value of ‘care’ going beyond the skin, expressing the brand’s responsibility to people and the environment at large.

As the demand of online deliveries increase, the challenges of product packaging also rise which lead to common issues of breakage and leakage of vulnerable goods. This ultimately results in damage of products during transit even before it reaches the end consumer. Moreover, consumers, today, are also becoming more and more conscious about their environmental footprint and are looking for sustainable solutions and eco-friendly ways by which they can contribute to the planet. To address these issues, NIVEA has extended its care beyond skin to the end consumers and the planet to create this parcel of goodness that helps you to unbox not only hassle-free but also guilt-free.

Speaking about the latest initiative, Somnath Das, Supply Chain Director – NIVEA India said, “We stand for skin care but we also care beyond skin. Sustainability is a big point on our C.A.R.E.+ agenda. Therefore, we are absolutely delighted to present Nivea Care Box that has enabled us to take a step forward in sustainable sourcing and developing alternatives that have lesser impact on the environment. Our aim is to provide solutions in the most sustainable way possible where we work together with our partners and our consumers in creating a positive change for a better future. We hope that initiatives like these, in turn, influence other partners, suppliers, and vendors to provide more planet-friendly solutions.”

The NIVEA CARE BOX has no plastic like bubble wrap or tape in its packaging making it 100% recyclable. Catering to both its stakeholders – Amazon and its consumers, this minimal packaging is 10%-15% lighter in weight as it comes straight from the brand house focusing on minimum damage and defect instances. While on one hand, no extra activity is required from Amazon like adding the Amazon over-box and making it a complete ready-to-ship package, the consumer, on the other, will find it easier and quicker to open with a clear conscience by reducing their own plastic consumption.

“We are glad to unveil the all-new hassle-free and environment friendly e-commerce ready-to-ship Nivea Care Box on Amazon Beauty. Nivea, one of India’s most trusted beauty and personal care brands, is working towards adopting new recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions, which is also in line with the sustainability initiatives undertaken by Amazon. As an online marketplace, Amazon’s mission has always been to optimize the overall customer experience by collaborating with manufacturers worldwide to invent sustainable packaging that delights our customers.” – Mrunmay Mehta, Category Leader – Beauty & Luxury Beauty, Amazon India

In the initial phase, the Care Box will be executed on a limited number of NIVEA products for a limited period of time before rolling out on a broader range.