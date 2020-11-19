NOFILTER Stream by SocioLadder launches ‘Bharat WashED’, with actor R.Madhavan, to raise funds for schools; premiers on 18th November 2020

Socioladder.org (A fundraising platform) announces “Bharat WashED” a mission to provide sanitation, hygiene, and infrastructure to continue education in India post the pandemic.

NOFILTER Stream is an initiative by SocioLadder to build communities and bring awareness and education through celebrity conversations, fundraiser events, and real stories online. R Madhavan premiers the Conversation Series to be released on 18th November 2020 followed by Tapsee Pannu. With an aim to drive education through sanitation, Socioladder foundation, in association with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has successfully initiated a school transformation project throughout India.

In support of accelerating the Government’s initiatives of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Sarv Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), Socioladder, under the banner name ‘Bharat WashED’, has initially tied up with ten thousand schools across India. The project proposes to achieve better educational outcomes through improved sanitation in schools at the primary and secondary levels. Socioladder offers a technology-led platform to connect the supply & demand sides of charity by providing donors transparency & micro-visibility of measurable social impact through IBM Blockchain Technology. www.socioladder.org

“Providing sustainable infrastructure & community engagement is a way of contribution for better educational outcomes.” Said Shravan Charya, Founder and CEO, SocioLadder, and Co-Host of NOFILTER Stream “Conversation Series” with Shakti Girish. This Diwali tune into the premiere episode on the 18th of November. R Madhavan has always been vocal about his thoughts, his point of view on how education differs from academics. His suggestions on focusing on acquiring people’s skills over academic skills and why kids of today must be taught to clean their own surroundings is a conversation that shouldn’t be missed.

NOFILTER stream, by SocioLadder, brings together known personalities from all walks of life to discuss the world’s most pressing issues and the large-scale disparities in income levels. This up, close and personal conversation between thought leaders- Shravan and R Madhavan – speaks volumes about the importance of transformation. Ending the talk with a peppy round of rapid-fire with Shakti Girish, this is the first of many NOFILTER Stream’ interviews which bring a different side of R Madhavan to light.