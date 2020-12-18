North south divide, not age, linked to hearing loss

An increase of over 10% in the prevalence of hearing loss in the English over 50s may not be age-related, a new study by University of Manchester researchers has shown.

Instead the study, published in BMC Geriatrics, found hearing loss could be linked to social and lifestyle differences in the north and south of the country.

The 74,699 people with hearing loss interviewed in 8 waves of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing from 2002–2017, analysed by the team had similar age profiles over time.

The number of people with hearing loss increased by 10% over 15 years, however, the mean age of the people analysed stayed the same.

However, over the same period, the samples had markedly different hearing outcomes in terms of where respondents lived. Deprivation and alcohol misuse related to hearing loss were much more prevalent in the north, suggesting a possible hearing north south divide.

Dalia Tsimpida, who led the study, said a socio spatial approach is crucial for planning sustainable models of hearing care based on actual need, and for reducing hearing health inequalities.

Local estimates of hearing loss prevalence in England are currently based on projected population age demographics and audiological data solely collected from Nottingham and Southampton in the 1980s.

However the study is the first to investigate geographical patterns and trends of hearing loss based on a representative cohort of older adults and not through population age projections.