NSE Academy acquires majority stake in deep tech education firm TalentSprint

Mumbai: NSE Academy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange Limited today announced acquisition of Deep Tech education firm TalentSprint Private Ltd. The company is a leading education technology provider in the professional learning and executive education space and headquartered in Hyderabad.

TalentSprint augments NSE Academy’s objective to be the leader in the Education segment with the aim of Continuous Life Long Learning right from K12, University to Executive level/Corporate learning, not only in finance skills but also adjacent areas in emerging technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Fintech and Blockchain in the capital market and BFSI domain through online and offline modes. In recent times there has been high demand for skill acquisition/upgradation in these areas which are also leading to employment avenues for the nation’s young graduates and workforce. Moreover, these latest technologies have the biggest impact in the BFSI space and hence an expansion in these areas is a natural progression for NSE Academy.

TalentSprint offers advanced certification programs in emerging and deep technologies to aspiring and experienced professionals using a hybrid online/onsite model. The programs are offered in deep and collaborative partnership with prestigious academic institutions and global corporations. Various programs offer coverage of new-age subjects including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computational Data Science, FinTech, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, AI Marketing, Digital Health and Digital and Robotic Process Automation. The company’s digital learning platform also powers online campuses for major academic institutions.

Speaking on the occasion of this strategic announcement, Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said “NSE’s mission has been to support the growth of Indian capital markets and financial education has been the biggest enabler to achieving this goal. As the BFSI industry evolves into a more tech enabled industry, it is but imperative that we strengthen our expertise in the education space by adding new and emerging technologies. TalentSprint’s vision and portfolio offerings complement our growth ambitions in this space and we are very excited about this partnership”.

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, TalentSprint said “We are delighted and privileged that NSE Academy, the education arm of the NSE group, is entering the space of deep tech education with TalentSprint as its strategic partner. We share a common vision of how digital platforms are enablers of trust, quality, and scale, and how important it is to rapidly disseminate high-quality deep tech expertise to all professionals across BFSI, Technology, Consulting, and emerging sectors. There are six million working professionals in India today in need of deep tech knowledge interventions, and another ten million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills. Between us, we have all the necessary synergies – capabilities, reach, resources, partnerships – to become a powerhouse in deep tech education and empower the workforce of tomorrow.”

Abhilash Misra, CEO NSE Academy said “This strategic partnership between NSE Academy and TalentSprint creates unique possibilities within the professional education ecosystem and we look forward to jointly bringing new deep tech skilling opportunities that will have a long term impact on the future of learning and work.”

NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy’s initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. With the vision to democratise the access to financial learning, NSE Academy has also launched its AI Powered Learning Experience Platform-NSE Knowledge hub, which brings in global content for up-skilling in the areas of financial markets and BFSI domain.

TalentSprint was founded by leading industry executives. Other key shareholders in the company include Nexus Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) (an arm of the Ministry of Skill development and Entrepreneurship), and prominent angels.