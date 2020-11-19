NTU Singapore launches new Accountancy Work-Study Degree Programme

Singapore: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has launched a new Accountancy work-study degree programme in partnership with Deloitte Singapore.

The new work-study programme at Nanyang Business School (NBS) enhances students’ employability and job readiness, by enabling them to gain on-the-job experience at established accounting firms and other premier employers during their studies, and to progress into junior management roles upon graduation.

Deloitte Singapore is the first industry partner to come on board the programme. Almost 30 accountancy students will be commencing their first internship term under the programme with Deloitte for a duration of 25 to 30 weeks, starting from December 2020.

Under this partnership, Deloitte will offer up to 50 internship positions in Advisory, Audit & Assurance, and Taxation to NBS students each year. NTU’s work-study students at Deloitte will also receive a higher internship stipend and may secure full-time, permanent employment with a higher entry-level position at Deloitte after their graduation.

The partnership was sealed at a ceremony at NTU on 16 November 2020 between Professor Christina Soh, Dean of Nanyang Business School and Mr Cheung Pui Yuen, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Singapore.

Professor Christina Soh, Dean, Nanyang Business School (NBS) said, “We are privileged to have Deloitte as our first industry partner for this new Accountancy work-study degree programme. Collaborations with industry leaders, such as Deloitte, are essential for our students to gain first-hand experience and work-relevant skills that will enable them to start their first jobs with confidence. This will greatly enhance our students’ employability in the highly competitive financial industry, while also meeting the industry’s demand for quality graduates.”

Mr Cheung Pui Yuen, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Singapore said, “We look forward to welcoming the students into our Deloitte family and to play a key role in nurturing and shaping the next generation of professionals. The ultimate goal for us is to provide the students a robust understanding of real-world processes, so that they can be future-ready, be resilient in a world where change is the only constant and have the skills to keep themselves relevant amidst the changes. This will go a long way to enhance their employability and readiness to thrive in full-time employment, be it with Deloitte or with any other organisation.”

More on-the-job training opportunities during 35 weeks of internships

The three-year work-study programme is similar in length as the regular Accountancy degree programme and enjoys the same accreditation. Upon completion of their course, students will be conferred a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from NTU.

Students in the work-study programme must complete an internship period of at least 35 weeks, which is three times longer than the regular Accountancy degree course’s professional attachment of 10 weeks. The 35 weeks of internship takes up about 30 per cent of the programme duration.

The programme’s longer job attachment will provide undergraduates a deeper understanding of the accountancy industry’s inner workings by closely integrating classroom learning with structured on-the-job training. Students benefit from acquiring technical and soft skills, greater exposure to the professional work environment, and deeper understanding of real-world practices.

As part of the programme, students will not only complete the specialised courses in accountancy, but also core courses in other areas, such as communications, decision-making programming and analytics, business law, ethics and sustainability.

This combination of classroom-based education and practical work experience in the work-study programme serves to strengthen the partnership between NTU and the industry.

Companies can gain early access to talents at NTU, and nurture them over time through internships and work projects. The industry also benefits from a steady pipeline of talent capable of handling future challenges.