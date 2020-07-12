One Nation One Ration Card; Events held in Jammu to mark launch of Scheme

Jammu: Department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Jammu rolled out ‘One Nation One Ration Card Scheme’ by holding launching event in different parts of Jammu.

As per the FCS&CA department, when the ‘One Nation One Ration Card Scheme’ becomes operational, a PHH/AAY/BPL beneficiary, through biometric authentication on electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) devices installed at the Fair Price Shops (FPS)s, can purchase her entitlement at any FPS under NFSA.

In present system, a ration cardholder can buy food grains only from an FPS that has been assigned to her in the locality in which she lives.

Under the scheme, Aadhar seeding of Ration Cards is being done. In Jammu Rural-1, 19 FPSs which achieved more than 90 percent Aadhar seeding moved to ONORC today by conducting successful trials using the ration card details of interstate beneficiaries under NFSA followed by biometric authentication on POS device.

A programme was held at a Fair Price Shop today here at Akalpur where Additional District Development Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Chander, launched the scheme in presence of Assistant Director, FCS&CA Jammu, Sonam Verma, Tehsil Supply Officers, FPS dealers and others.

In a separate event held at Nagrota, Joint Director, FCS&CA, Shagun Sharma, rolled out the scheme at a Government Fair Price Shop. Similarly, the scheme was also rolled out in Akhnoor, Chowki-Chaura, Khour, Marh and Bhalwal areas of the district.

During the events, the Officers lauded the efforts of the field functionaries and FPS dealers for their achievement. They also urged public to get their Ration Cards seeded with their Aadhars to avail benefit from the scheme.