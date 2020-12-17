Online meeting of SSS on pedagogy: tactile books as a means of raising a child with disabilities

On December 15, 2020, a meeting of the SSS of the Department of Pedagogy and Psychology of Childhood IPP PetrSU took place on the topic “Tactile books as a means of raising a child with disabilities”. The event was organized by Ph.D., Associate Professor L.P. Vlasova together with the typist of the National Library of the Republic of Karelia E.A. Dobrynina and undergraduate students “Special (defectological) education”.

The meeting was attended by 70 people, including 2 specialists (E.A. Dobrynina – Petrozavodsk, E.V. Malyshko – Kostomuksha), 6 teachers (O.V. Bodenova, L.P. Vlasova, O V. Klypa, G.V. Makoedova, N.A. Semenova, Yu.B. Stelmakh) and 62 full-time and part-time students of the Department of Pedagogy and Psychology of Childhood (712, 713, 722, 723, 733, 744-З groups ).

Speech by E.A. Dobrynina about creating a tactile book and working with it aroused keen interest and questions from the audience. Ekaterina Arnoldovna also presented a number of manuals and spoke about the directions of their use with children of different ages.

The SSS meeting continued with reports from students who were able to show the possibilities of using tactile books with children with disabilities. Students’ speeches were highly appreciated by the specialists and teachers of the department.